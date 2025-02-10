How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10 Published 12:48 am Monday, February 10, 2025

The Monday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

