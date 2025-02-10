How to Watch the NBA Today, February 11
Published 10:26 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
On a Tuesday NBA card that includes four competitive matchups, the New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers is one to watch in particular.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 11
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
