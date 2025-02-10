How to Watch the NBA Today, February 11

Published 10:26 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 11

On a Tuesday NBA card that includes four competitive matchups, the New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers is one to watch in particular.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 11

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

