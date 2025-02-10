How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10 Published 3:49 am Monday, February 10, 2025

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Ole Miss Rebels take the court for one of two games on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature SEC teams.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: