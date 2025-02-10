How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 10 Published 7:45 am Monday, February 10, 2025

The Kentucky Wildcats (19-2) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (15-7) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Wildcats are 21st-best in the country on offense (79.1 points scored per game) and ranked 106th defensively (61.1 points allowed).

With 26.2 rebounds allowed per game, Ole Miss ranks 12th-best in college basketball. It ranks 117th in college basketball by pulling down 33.7 rebounds per contest.

The Wildcats are 12th-best in the country in assists (18.5 per game) in 2024-25.

Ole Miss is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game this season (53rd-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 20.7 turnovers per game (13th-best).

In 2024-25 the Wildcats are 14th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9 per game), and they rank No. 87 in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Ole Miss is allowing opposing teams to post a 31% three-point percentage this year (189th-ranked in college basketball), but it has shined by giving up only 3.9 treys per contest (fifth-best).

The Wildcats attempt 42.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 30.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they take 57.7% of their shots, with 69.2% of their makes coming from there.

Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Wildcats are 21st-best in college basketball on offense (79.1 points scored per game) and ranked 106th defensively (61.1 points allowed).

On the glass, Kentucky is 34th in the nation in rebounds (36.1 per game). It is 160th in rebounds conceded (31.1 per game).

With 18.5 assists per game, the Wildcats are 12th-best in the nation.

In 2024-25, Kentucky is 29th in the country in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and 310th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Wildcats are the 14th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9 per game) and 87th in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

In 2024-25, Kentucky is 69th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.1 per game) and 29th in defensive 3-point percentage (27.2%).

In 2024-25, the Wildcats have taken 42.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.8% of the Wildcats’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.2% have been 2-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 22 12.4 4.9 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.2 Sira Thienou 22 12.1 4.5 2.3 2.9 0.3 1.0 Starr Jacobs 22 11.7 6.9 1.1 1.9 0.4 0.0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 22 11.6 5.1 3.2 1.6 1.0 1.0 Kirsten Deans 22 8.0 2.1 2.5 1.0 0.1 1.5

Kentucky’s Top Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Georgia Amoore 21 19.4 2.4 7.5 1.0 0.3 2.6 Clara Strack 21 15.5 9.6 2.9 0.8 2.3 0.5 Dazia Lawrence 21 13.2 2.1 2.3 1.0 0.0 2.5 Teonni Key 21 11.4 8.3 1.7 1.0 1.8 0.3 Amelia Hassett 21 10.4 8.8 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.2

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Kentucky’s Upcoming Schedule

February 10 at Ole Miss at 7:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Texas at 7:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. Georgia at 2:00 PM ET

February 20 at Missouri at 7:30 PM ET

February 23 vs. LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

