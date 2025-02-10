How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10 Published 8:43 am Monday, February 10, 2025

The Charlotte 49ers versus the Florida Atlantic Owls is the only game on Monday’s college basketball slate that features an AAC team in play.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: