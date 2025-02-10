Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Feb. 23 Published 4:32 am Monday, February 10, 2025

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10) face the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Favorite: –

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Cavaliers Grizzlies 122.4 Points Avg. 123.5 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 49.8% Field Goal % 48.6% 39.5% Three Point % 37.5%

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell puts up 24 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cavaliers.

Darius Garland adds 21.9 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game, and Jarrett Allen contributes with 13.6 points, two assists and 10.3 rebounds per contest.

Mitchell is the top active three-point shooter for the Cavaliers, connecting on 3.7 per game.

Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who records 1.5 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.4 steals an outing.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been among the team’s best in both scoring (23.3 points per game) and rebounding (six rebounds per game) while adding 2.2 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies have gotten 9.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds out of Scotty Pippen Jr. this season.

Jackson averages two made threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game are key to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/7 Wizards W 134-124 Away -17.5 2/10 Timberwolves – Home – 2/12 Raptors – Away – 2/20 Nets – Away – 2/21 Knicks – Home – 2/23 Grizzlies – Home – 2/25 Magic – Away – 2/28 Celtics – Away – 3/2 Trail Blazers – Home – 3/4 Bulls – Away – 3/5 Heat – Home –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/8 Thunder L 125-112 Home +1.5 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home –

id: