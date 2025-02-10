Published 3:04 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Betty Griffin Frazer, 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at her home in Batesville.

Betty was born on Oct. 6, 1942, to the late Clyde Edward Griffin and Geraldine Belk Griffin in Water Valley. She worked as a bookkeeper for Mr. Ray Smith, a farmer, in Dubbs, for nearly 40 years. Betty had a special love for her dogs.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her son, Edward Albert “Ed” Frazer and his wife, Lisa of Leland; her grandson, Nathan Edward Frazer of Leland; and her sister-in-law, Helen Griffin of Sardis.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Gene “Bob” Frazer; her twin-brother, Virgil Griffin; her sister, Virgie Flowers; and two other brothers, Clyde and James Griffin.

At this time there will be no services held for Betty.