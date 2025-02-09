NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 10 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule has lots in store. Among the games is the Sacramento Kings playing the Dallas Mavericks.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 10

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Spurs -11.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.1 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 7.1 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW

TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Magic -5.5

Magic -5.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)

Over (222.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)

Over (218.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder -14.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 23.6 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 23.6 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)

Over (225.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors -6.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.1 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 4.1 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks -1.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)

Over (230.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.8 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.8 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)

Over (229.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Lakers -13.5

Lakers -13.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 11.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

