Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 23 Published 8:03 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Florida Atlantic Owls (13-10, 6-4 AAC) face a fellow AAC team, the Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC), on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at FedExForum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Florida Atlantic 79.4 Points For 81.0 73.2 Points Against 76.1 48.3% Field Goal % 46.6% 42.3% Opponent Field Goal % 43.1% 40.3% Three Point % 35.5% 33.3% Opponent Three Point % 38.2%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in points and assists. He scores 21.6 points per game while also adding 3.7 assists.

Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.6 per game.

Tyrese Hunter knocks down 2.5 treys per game to lead the Tigers.

Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who averages 1.4 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.1 steals a contest.

Florida Atlantic’s Top Players

Kaleb Glenn owns the Owls top spot in scoring with 12.3 points per game and also tacks on 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest.

Baba (7.2 rebounds per game) and Leland Walker (4.2 assists per game) are the Florida Atlantic leaders in rebounds and assists.

KyKy Tandy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Owls, averaging 2.5 treys per game.

Nobody on Florida Atlantic grabs more steals than Ken Evans (1.2 per game) or blocks more shots than Miller (1.6 per game).

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: