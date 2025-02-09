How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10 Published 11:44 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

One game on the Monday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Houston Cougars.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Baylor Bears at No. 5 Houston Cougars

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: