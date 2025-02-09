How to Watch the NBA Today, February 10 Published 10:26 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

There are 10 games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You will find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 10

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW

MNMT and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA

NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

KATU, KUNP, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

