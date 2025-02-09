How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream – February 9 Published 4:41 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Temple Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC) will look to Jamal Mashburn Jr. (second in college basketball, 22.1 points per game) going up against PJ Haggerty (third in the country, 21.7) and the No. 17 Memphis Tigers (19-4, 9-1 AAC) on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at FedExForum. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Owls allow to opponents.

Memphis is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 102nd.

The 79 points per game the Tigers average are just 1.1 more points than the Owls allow (77.9).

Memphis is 11-1 when scoring more than 77.9 points.

Temple Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42% the Tigers’ opponents have shot this season.

Temple has compiled an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Owls are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 128th.

The Owls put up an average of 80.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 72.8 the Tigers give up.

When Temple gives up fewer than 79 points, it is 8-3.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has played worse at home this season, posting 79 points per game, compared to 79.1 per game in road games.

The Tigers are giving up 71.4 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they’re allowing when playing on the road (71.9).

Memphis is draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one fewer threes and 1% points worse than it is averaging in road games (8.6, 39.9%).

Temple Home & Away Comparison

Temple is scoring more points at home (86 per game) than away (74.1).

At home, the Owls concede 77 points per game. Away, they give up 76.4.

At home, Temple sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (34.1%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/30/2025 @ Tulane W 68-56 Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse 2/2/2025 @ Rice W 86-83 Tudor Fieldhouse 2/5/2025 Tulsa W 83-71 FedExForum 2/9/2025 Temple FedExForum 2/13/2025 @ South Florida Yuengling Center 2/16/2025 @ Wichita State – Charles Koch Arena

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/29/2025 Charlotte W 90-89 Liacouras Center 2/1/2025 East Carolina W 98-94 Liacouras Center 2/6/2025 @ South Florida L 100-91 Yuengling Center 2/9/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum 2/12/2025 Tulsa Liacouras Center 2/16/2025 Florida Atlantic – Liacouras Center

