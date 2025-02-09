How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9 Published 4:43 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Temple Owls versus the Memphis Tigers is one of two games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that features an AAC team in action.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at South Florida Bulls

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Owls at No. 17 Memphis Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

