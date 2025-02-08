Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22

Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets - Saturday, February 22

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Vanderbilt Stat Ole Miss
81.1 Points For 78.3
71.9 Points Against 68.5
46.1% Field Goal % 44.7%
45.2% Opponent Field Goal % 41.6%
32.9% Three Point % 34.9%
37.0% Opponent Three Point % 31.5%

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

  • Jason Edwards leads the Commodores, scoring 17.7 points per game.
  • Vanderbilt is led in rebounding by Devin’s 7.8 rebounds per game and assists by A.J Hoggard’s 4.7 assists per game.
  • Tyler Nickel knocks down 2.3 treys per game to lead the Commodores.
  • Tyler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. McGlockton collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • Sean Pedulla outpaced his teammates on the Rebels scoring front by putting up 15.0 points per game. He adds 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.
  • The Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists are Malik Dia (5.7 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (3.9 assists per game).
  • Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, cashing in 2.4 treys per game.
  • Nobody on Ole Miss grabs more steals than Pedulla (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Dre Davis (1.1 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2025 Auburn Memorial Gymnasium
2/15/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
2/19/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/22/2025 Ole Miss Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena
3/1/2025 Missouri Memorial Gymnasium

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2025 @ LSU W 72-70 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/12/2025 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena
2/15/2025 Mississippi State The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena
3/1/2025 Oklahoma The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

