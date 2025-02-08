Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22
Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
|Vanderbilt
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|81.1
|Points For
|78.3
|71.9
|Points Against
|68.5
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|45.2%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.6%
|32.9%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
|37.0%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.5%
Vanderbilt’s Top Players
- Jason Edwards leads the Commodores, scoring 17.7 points per game.
- Vanderbilt is led in rebounding by Devin’s 7.8 rebounds per game and assists by A.J Hoggard’s 4.7 assists per game.
- Tyler Nickel knocks down 2.3 treys per game to lead the Commodores.
- Tyler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. McGlockton collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- Sean Pedulla outpaced his teammates on the Rebels scoring front by putting up 15.0 points per game. He adds 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.
- The Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists are Malik Dia (5.7 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (3.9 assists per game).
- Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, cashing in 2.4 treys per game.
- Nobody on Ole Miss grabs more steals than Pedulla (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Dre Davis (1.1 per game).
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2025
|Auburn
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/15/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/19/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
|Rupp Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/22/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/26/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ LSU
|W 72-70
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/12/2025
|@ South Carolina
|–
|Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/15/2025
|Mississippi State
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
