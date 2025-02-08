Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22 Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Vanderbilt Stat Ole Miss 81.1 Points For 78.3 71.9 Points Against 68.5 46.1% Field Goal % 44.7% 45.2% Opponent Field Goal % 41.6% 32.9% Three Point % 34.9% 37.0% Opponent Three Point % 31.5%

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Jason Edwards leads the Commodores, scoring 17.7 points per game.

Vanderbilt is led in rebounding by Devin’s 7.8 rebounds per game and assists by A.J Hoggard’s 4.7 assists per game.

Tyler Nickel knocks down 2.3 treys per game to lead the Commodores.

Tyler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. McGlockton collects 1.2 blocks a game to pace Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla outpaced his teammates on the Rebels scoring front by putting up 15.0 points per game. He adds 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.

The Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists are Malik Dia (5.7 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (3.9 assists per game).

Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, cashing in 2.4 treys per game.

Nobody on Ole Miss grabs more steals than Pedulla (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Dre Davis (1.1 per game).

Vanderbilt Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

