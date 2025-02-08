Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – February 8 Published 12:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Day-To-Day Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body Tyson Kozak C Day-To-Day Illness Beck Malenstyn LW Day-To-Day Back Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 137 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 175 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranks 30th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres’ 165 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Buffalo concedes 3.4 goals per game (178 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-119) Sabres (-101) 6.5

