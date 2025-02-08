Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – February 8
Published 12:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tyson Kozak
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Beck Malenstyn
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Out
|Middle-Body
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 137 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 175 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-38) ranks 30th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres’ 165 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Buffalo concedes 3.4 goals per game (178 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-119)
|Sabres (-101)
|6.5
