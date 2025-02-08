NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 9 Published 3:26 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 9

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and TSN

SCHN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

