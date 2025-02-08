Memphis vs. Temple Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 9 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

Sunday’s contest that pits the No. 17 Memphis Tigers (19-4, 9-1 AAC) against the Temple Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC) at FedExForum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-70 in favor of Memphis, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup versus Temple. The over/under has been set at 156.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -13.5

Memphis -13.5 Point total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -1205, Temple +680

Memphis vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 84, Temple 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Temple

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)

Memphis (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)

Memphis has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season, while Temple is 10-12-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in 12 games, while Owls games have gone over 17 times. The two teams combine to score 159.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup’s total. In the last 10 contests, Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Temple has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They’re putting up 79 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 72.8 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball.

Memphis averages 32.3 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Memphis makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (first in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers score 97.9 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.3 turnovers per game (55th in college basketball) while committing 13.8 (341st in college basketball action).

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (38th in college basketball) and give up 77.9 per contest (326th in college basketball).

Temple ranks 102nd in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 33.1 its opponents average.

Temple connects on 7 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8. It shoots 36.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.1%.

Temple has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (205th in college basketball).

