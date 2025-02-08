Magic vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 21
Published 4:32 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
On Friday, February 21, 2025, the Orlando Magic (25-28) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSE.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, February 21, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Kia Center
- Favorite: –
Magic vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Magic
|Grizzlies
|103.8
|Points Avg.
|123.8
|105.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.4
|43.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|30.3%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
Magic’s Top Players
- Franz Wagner scores 24.8 points per game this season for the Magic, also adding 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- So far this season, Goga Bitadze averages 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Magic are led by Jalen Suggs from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.2 shots from deep per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 1.5 steals per game. Bitadze collects 1.6 blocks a game.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has been among the team’s best in both scoring (23.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.1 rebounds per game) while adding 2.2 assists per contest.
- The Grizzlies have gotten 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds out of Scotty Pippen Jr. this season.
- Jackson averages two made threes per game.
- Jackson is a strong defender with 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Magic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/6
|Nuggets
|L 112-90
|Away
|+5.5
|2/8
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/10
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/20
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|2/25
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/27
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/2
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/5
|Raptors
|W 138-107
|Away
|-10.5
|2/8
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|2/11
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
