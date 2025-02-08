Magic vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 21 Published 4:32 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the Orlando Magic (25-28) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSE.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Favorite: –

Magic vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Magic Grizzlies 103.8 Points Avg. 123.8 105.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.4 43.8% Field Goal % 48.7% 30.3% Three Point % 37.4%

Magic’s Top Players

Franz Wagner scores 24.8 points per game this season for the Magic, also adding 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

So far this season, Goga Bitadze averages 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Magic are led by Jalen Suggs from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.2 shots from deep per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 1.5 steals per game. Bitadze collects 1.6 blocks a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been among the team’s best in both scoring (23.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.1 rebounds per game) while adding 2.2 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies have gotten 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds out of Scotty Pippen Jr. this season.

Jackson averages two made threes per game.

Jackson is a strong defender with 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/6 Nuggets L 112-90 Away +5.5 2/8 Spurs – Home – 2/10 Hawks – Home – 2/12 Hornets – Home – 2/20 Hawks – Away – 2/21 Grizzlies – Home – 2/23 Wizards – Home – 2/25 Cavaliers – Home – 2/27 Warriors – Home – 3/2 Raptors – Home – 3/4 Raptors – Home –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/5 Raptors W 138-107 Away -10.5 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home –

