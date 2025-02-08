Magic vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 21

Published 4:32 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

Magic vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 21

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the Orlando Magic (25-28) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Friday, February 21, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Kia Center
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Magic vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Magic Grizzlies
103.8 Points Avg. 123.8
105.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.4
43.8% Field Goal % 48.7%
30.3% Three Point % 37.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Magic’s Top Players

  • Franz Wagner scores 24.8 points per game this season for the Magic, also adding 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • So far this season, Goga Bitadze averages 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Magic are led by Jalen Suggs from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.2 shots from deep per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 1.5 steals per game. Bitadze collects 1.6 blocks a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has been among the team’s best in both scoring (23.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.1 rebounds per game) while adding 2.2 assists per contest.
  • The Grizzlies have gotten 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds out of Scotty Pippen Jr. this season.
  • Jackson averages two made threes per game.
  • Jackson is a strong defender with 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/6 Nuggets L 112-90 Away +5.5
2/8 Spurs Home
2/10 Hawks Home
2/12 Hornets Home
2/20 Hawks Away
2/21 Grizzlies Home
2/23 Wizards Home
2/25 Cavaliers Home
2/27 Warriors Home
3/2 Raptors Home
3/4 Raptors Home

Go see the Magic or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/5 Raptors W 138-107 Away -10.5
2/8 Thunder Home
2/11 Suns Away
2/12 Clippers Away
2/20 Pacers Away
2/21 Magic Away
2/23 Cavaliers Away
2/25 Suns Home
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live - February 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live – February 8

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow