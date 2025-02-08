Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8

Published 12:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status - Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8

The Nashville Predators’ (18-28-7) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, February 8 game against the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body
Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body
Tage Thompson C Day-To-Day Concussion
Dylan Cozens C Day-To-Day Lower Body
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G Day-To-Day Undisclosed
Tyson Kozak C Day-To-Day Illness

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 137 goals scored (2.6 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, allowing 175 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
  • Their -38 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres’ 165 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
  • Buffalo has conceded 178 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the league.
  • They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-123) Sabres (+102) 6.5

