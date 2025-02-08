How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9
Published 8:49 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 12 games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Texas Longhorns.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 5 UConn Huskies at Providence Friars
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
No. 14 NC State Wolfpack at No. 22 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 California Golden Bears at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan Wolverines at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Hurricanes at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Washington Huskies
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
