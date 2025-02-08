How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9

Published 8:49 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 9

Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 12 games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Texas Longhorns.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Providence Friars

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 14 NC State Wolfpack at No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 21 California Golden Bears at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michigan Wolverines at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Hurricanes at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

