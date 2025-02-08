How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9 Published 7:44 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights versus the Maryland Terrapins is one of two games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Temple Owls at No. 17 Memphis Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

