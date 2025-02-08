How to Watch the NBA Today, February 9 Published 4:26 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Toronto Raptors against the Houston Rockets is one of three strong options on today’s NBA slate.

We have what you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 9

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and TSN

SCHN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: