How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9 Published 7:49 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

SEC teams will be in action across five games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

