How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 8

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow