How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

