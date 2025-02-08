How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 8 Published 8:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) will attempt to halt a five-game losing stretch when hosting the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Rebels have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Tigers’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Ole Miss shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

The Rebels are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 71st.

The Rebels record 6.3 more points per game (78.6) than the Tigers give up (72.3).

Ole Miss has a 13-4 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

This season, LSU has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 305th.

The Tigers’ 77.3 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.4 the Rebels give up.

LSU has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss is putting up 78.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 76.5 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Rebels are giving up 65.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 74.5.

Ole Miss is draining 8.8 treys per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.2 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

LSU Home & Away Comparison

At home LSU is scoring 81.9 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging away (66.7).

In 2024-25 the Tigers are conceding 7.5 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than away (75.7).

LSU makes more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (28.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/29/2025 Texas W 72-69 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/1/2025 Auburn L 92-82 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/4/2025 Kentucky W 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/12/2025 @ South Carolina Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Colonial Life Arena 2/15/2025 Mississippi State – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/29/2025 Auburn L 87-74 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/1/2025 Texas L 89-58 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/5/2025 @ Georgia L 81-62 Stegeman Coliseum 2/8/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/12/2025 @ Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bud Walton Arena 2/15/2025 @ Oklahoma – Lloyd Noble Center

id: