How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 8 Published 3:47 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-14) will look to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Memphis Tigers (5-16) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

With 61.6 points scored per game and 65.5 points conceded, the Owls are 265th in the country on offense and 216th on defense.

Memphis, who ranks 180th in college basketball with 32.2 rebounds per game, is allowing 37.8 rebounds per contest, which is eighth-worst in the country.

The Owls are 209th in college basketball in assists (12.5 per game) in 2024-25.

Memphis is averaging 16 turnovers per game (207th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (180th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Owls are 157th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

With 5.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Memphis is 145th in the nation. It is allowing a 29.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 98th in college basketball.

The Owls attempt 34.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of the Owls’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.4% are 2-pointers.

Florida Atlantic 2024-25 Stats

The Owls score 61.6 points per game and give up 65.5, ranking them 265th in the country offensively and 216th defensively.

In 2024-25, Florida Atlantic is 45th in the country in rebounds (35.8 per game) and 311th in rebounds allowed (34.9).

This season the Owls are ranked 209th in the country in assists at 12.5 per game.

At 15.5 turnovers committed per game and 15.2 turnovers forced, Florida Atlantic is 176th and 210th in college basketball, respectively.

The Owls are 157th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Florida Atlantic is 243rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 201st in 3-point percentage defensively (31.2%).

In 2024-25, the Owls have taken 34.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.6% of the Owls’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 70.4% have been 2-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 21 17.7 3 1 0.7 0.5 2.4 DeeDee Hagemann 12 12.3 1.7 5.7 1.6 0 1.3 Alasia Smith 21 12.2 9.3 1.9 2.7 1.1 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 21 9.9 3.9 2.7 1.3 0.1 0.9

Florida Atlantic’s Top Players

Owls Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mya Perry 22 15.3 3 1.2 1.6 0.3 2.7 Erin Rodgers 12 12.2 5.7 0.6 0.7 0.3 0.5 Jada Moore 23 11.3 4.7 3 1.1 0.2 0.2 Stefanie Ingram 24 8.9 4 4.8 1.3 0 1 Taziah Jenks 24 8.3 6 1.2 1.4 0.3 1

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET

February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET

February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET

February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic’s Upcoming Schedule

February 8 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

February 15 vs. South Florida at 2:00 PM ET

February 18 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 at Charlotte at 2:00 PM ET

February 26 vs. East Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

March 1 at UTSA at 1:00 PM ET

