How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 8
Published 3:47 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-14) will look to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Memphis Tigers (5-16) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- With 61.6 points scored per game and 65.5 points conceded, the Owls are 265th in the country on offense and 216th on defense.
- Memphis, who ranks 180th in college basketball with 32.2 rebounds per game, is allowing 37.8 rebounds per contest, which is eighth-worst in the country.
- The Owls are 209th in college basketball in assists (12.5 per game) in 2024-25.
- Memphis is averaging 16 turnovers per game (207th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (180th-ranked).
- In 2024-25, the Owls are 157th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage (31.8%).
- With 5.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Memphis is 145th in the nation. It is allowing a 29.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 98th in college basketball.
- The Owls attempt 34.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of the Owls’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.4% are 2-pointers.
Florida Atlantic 2024-25 Stats
- The Owls score 61.6 points per game and give up 65.5, ranking them 265th in the country offensively and 216th defensively.
- In 2024-25, Florida Atlantic is 45th in the country in rebounds (35.8 per game) and 311th in rebounds allowed (34.9).
- This season the Owls are ranked 209th in the country in assists at 12.5 per game.
- At 15.5 turnovers committed per game and 15.2 turnovers forced, Florida Atlantic is 176th and 210th in college basketball, respectively.
- The Owls are 157th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage (31.8%).
- Florida Atlantic is 243rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 201st in 3-point percentage defensively (31.2%).
- In 2024-25, the Owls have taken 34.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.6% of the Owls’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 70.4% have been 2-pointers.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|21
|17.7
|3
|1
|0.7
|0.5
|2.4
|DeeDee Hagemann
|12
|12.3
|1.7
|5.7
|1.6
|0
|1.3
|Alasia Smith
|21
|12.2
|9.3
|1.9
|2.7
|1.1
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|21
|9.9
|3.9
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.9
Florida Atlantic’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mya Perry
|22
|15.3
|3
|1.2
|1.6
|0.3
|2.7
|Erin Rodgers
|12
|12.2
|5.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|Jada Moore
|23
|11.3
|4.7
|3
|1.1
|0.2
|0.2
|Stefanie Ingram
|24
|8.9
|4
|4.8
|1.3
|0
|1
|Taziah Jenks
|24
|8.3
|6
|1.2
|1.4
|0.3
|1
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET
- February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET
- February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
Florida Atlantic’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 8 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET
- February 15 vs. South Florida at 2:00 PM ET
- February 18 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 at Charlotte at 2:00 PM ET
- February 26 vs. East Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
- March 1 at UTSA at 1:00 PM ET
