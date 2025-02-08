How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 9

Sunday’s college basketball slate includes one game with AAC teams on the court. That matchup? The Tulane Green Wave playing the North Texas Eagles.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Eagles

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 9

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 9

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - February 8

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – February 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow