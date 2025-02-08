How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8 Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes four games featuring AAC teams in action. Among those contests is the Tulane Green Wave squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green.

Today’s AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

