February 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:21 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today, the Utah Hockey Club and the Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Utah Hockey Club @ Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: