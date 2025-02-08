February 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 7:21 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today, the Utah Hockey Club and the Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.

How to Watch February 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Utah Hockey Club @ Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

