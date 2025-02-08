February 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 7:21 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today, the Utah Hockey Club and the Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena.
How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch February 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Utah Hockey Club @ Washington Capitals
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens
|1 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: