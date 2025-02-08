College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 9 Published 8:48 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Sunday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Temple Owls squaring off against the Memphis Tigers, and we have predictions against the spread available for you in this article.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Wichita State +1.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at South Florida Bulls

Wichita State Shockers at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 0.2 points

South Florida by 0.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -1.5

South Florida -1.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 9

February 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+



Pick: Memphis -13 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at Memphis Tigers

Temple Owls at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 13.9 points

Memphis by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -13

Memphis -13 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 9

February 9 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)



