Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8

Published 4:51 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8

When the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Jonathan Marchessault and John-Jason Peterka will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 53 19 32 51
Jonathan Marchessault 53 16 25 41
Roman Josi 49 9 27 36
Steven Stamkos 53 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 50 14 16 30
Sabres Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Tage Thompson 47 26 22 48
John-Jason Peterka 51 16 25 41
Rasmus Dahlin 45 6 34 40
Jason Zucker 51 18 22 40
Alex Tuch 53 17 22 39

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • On defense, Nashville has given up 175 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
  • The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.05%).
  • The Sabres have the league’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (165 total goals, 3.1 per game).
  • Buffalo has allowed 3.4 goals per game, and 178 total, which ranks 25th among all league teams.
  • The Sabres have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.23%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Magic vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 21

Magic vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live - February 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live – February 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow