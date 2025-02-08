Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8 Published 4:51 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Jonathan Marchessault and John-Jason Peterka will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, February 8

Saturday, February 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-141)

Predators (-141) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 53 19 32 51 Jonathan Marchessault 53 16 25 41 Roman Josi 49 9 27 36 Steven Stamkos 53 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 50 14 16 30 Sabres Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tage Thompson 47 26 22 48 John-Jason Peterka 51 16 25 41 Rasmus Dahlin 45 6 34 40 Jason Zucker 51 18 22 40 Alex Tuch 53 17 22 39

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has given up 175 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.05%).

The Sabres have the league’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (165 total goals, 3.1 per game).

Buffalo has allowed 3.4 goals per game, and 178 total, which ranks 25th among all league teams.

The Sabres have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.23%.

id: