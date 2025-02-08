Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 9
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is one of many solid options on Sunday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for eight games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Ohio State +2.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-2.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona State +1.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Xavier +2.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Wichita State +1.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: South Florida by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Florida (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland -9.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 10.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-9.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UMass +1.5 vs. La Salle
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at La Salle Explorers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: La Salle by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: La Salle (-1.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 13.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: George Washington +5.5 vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-5.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
