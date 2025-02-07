Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sabres?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 15 of 53 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.