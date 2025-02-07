Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 11:53 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 53 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

