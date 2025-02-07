Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 11:54 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 50 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (four shots).

He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 178 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

