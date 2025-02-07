Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8?
Published 11:54 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In 11 of 50 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (four shots).
- He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 178 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
