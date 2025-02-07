Will Kevin Gravel Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8?
Published 11:54 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
Will Kevin Gravel score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Kevin Gravel score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Gravel stats and insights
- Gravel is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- Gravel has zero points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
