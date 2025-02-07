Will Kevin Gravel Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 11:54 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Will Kevin Gravel score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kevin Gravel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gravel stats and insights

Gravel is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

Gravel has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

