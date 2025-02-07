Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live – February 8 Published 10:24 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators (18-28-7) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) as a part of Saturday’s NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 16th in the Eastern Conference.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 53 19 32 51 78 29 F Jonathan Marchessault 53 16 25 41 60 6 D Roman Josi 49 9 27 36 72 23 F Steven Stamkos 53 17 15 32 34 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 50 14 16 30 39 19

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.58 (31st)

2.58 (31st) Goals Allowed: 3.3 (26th)

3.3 (26th) Shots: 30.1 (5th)

30.1 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)

29.3 (23rd) Power Play %: 21.05 (17th)

21.05 (17th) Penalty Kill %: 81.25 (11th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Sabres’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Tage Thompson 47 26 22 48 26 14 F John-Jason Peterka 51 16 25 41 50 12 D Rasmus Dahlin 45 6 34 40 65 22 F Jason Zucker 51 18 22 40 48 16 F Alex Tuch 53 17 22 39 41 26

Sabres Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.11 (11th)

3.11 (11th) Goals Allowed: 3.36 (28th)

3.36 (28th) Shots: 27.8 (19th)

27.8 (19th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)

29.3 (23rd) Power Play %: 16.23 (27th)

16.23 (27th) Penalty Kill %: 78.62 (18th)

Sabres’ Upcoming Schedule

February 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 22 vs. Rangers: 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+

5:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 3 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 vs. Sharks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 at Panthers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 10 vs. Oilers: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 12 at Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 15 vs. Golden Knights: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 17 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 at Wild: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Jets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 29 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 30 at Capitals: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

