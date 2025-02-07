Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 8 Published 7:28 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court in 17 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Florida Gators taking on the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 82, South Carolina 70

Kentucky 82, South Carolina 70 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 12.8 points

Kentucky by 12.8 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (-10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 77, TCU 66

Iowa State 77, TCU 66 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 10.6 points

Iowa State by 10.6 points Pick ATS: TCU (+15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Oklahoma 69

Tennessee 74, Oklahoma 69 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 4.9 points

Tennessee by 4.9 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 78, Oregon 69

Michigan State 78, Oregon 69 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 8.9 points

Michigan State by 8.9 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Iowa 77

Wisconsin 81, Iowa 77 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 4.1 points

Wisconsin by 4.1 points Pick ATS: Iowa (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 78, Indiana 73

Michigan 78, Indiana 73 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 4.9 points

Michigan by 4.9 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 74, Kansas State 69

Kansas 74, Kansas State 69 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 5.5 points

Kansas by 5.5 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 73, Marquette 71

Creighton 73, Marquette 71 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 2 points

Creighton by 2 points Pick ATS: Creighton (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 74, Texas A&M 73

Missouri 74, Texas A&M 73 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 1.2 points

Missouri by 1.2 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 77, Colorado 61

Houston 77, Colorado 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 15.8 points

Houston by 15.8 points Pick ATS: Houston (-14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

CU Events Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 6 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Florida 71

Auburn 80, Florida 71 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 8.9 points

Auburn by 8.9 points Pick ATS: Florida (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Georgia 75, Mississippi State 72

Georgia 75, Mississippi State 72 Projected Favorite: Georgia by 2.1 points

Georgia by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Georgia (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 78, Minnesota 69

Illinois 78, Minnesota 69 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.7 points

Illinois by 8.7 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Williams Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 75, Clemson 67

Duke 75, Clemson 67 Projected Favorite: Duke by 7.8 points

Duke by 7.8 points Pick ATS: Duke (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 77, LSU 71

Ole Miss 77, LSU 71 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 6.2 points

Ole Miss by 6.2 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Arkansas 75

Alabama 82, Arkansas 75 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 6.4 points

Alabama by 6.4 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 76, Texas Tech 74

Arizona 76, Texas Tech 74 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 2.2 points

Arizona by 2.2 points Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: