Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 8
Published 7:28 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
Top-25 teams will take the court in 17 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Florida Gators taking on the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 82, South Carolina 70
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 12.8 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 77, TCU 66
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 10.6 points
- Pick ATS: TCU (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Oklahoma 69
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Michigan State Spartans vs. Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 78, Oregon 69
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 8.9 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Iowa 77
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 4.1 points
- Pick ATS: Iowa (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 78, Indiana 73
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 74, Kansas State 69
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 73, Marquette 71
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 2 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 74, Texas A&M 73
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 1.2 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 77, Colorado 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 15.8 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 6 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Florida 71
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 8.9 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Georgia 75, Mississippi State 72
- Projected Favorite: Georgia by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 78, Minnesota 69
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.7 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 75, Clemson 67
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 7.8 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 77, LSU 71
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 6.2 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Arkansas 75
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 6.4 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 76, Texas Tech 74
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 2.2 points
- Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
