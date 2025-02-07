Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Considering a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 17:57 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
- He has had at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
- He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (52 opportunities).
- Through 52 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league action.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
- The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
