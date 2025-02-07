Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Considering a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:57 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.

He has had at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (52 opportunities).

Through 52 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

