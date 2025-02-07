Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:49 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -17.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 30 points in total.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and five assists.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
- Through 49 games, he has 30 points, with three multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|49
|Games
|2
|30
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
