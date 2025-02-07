Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. If you’re thinking about a wager on Josi against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 48 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -26, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 36 points in all.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).

Through 48 games played this season, he has recorded 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have allowed 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 48 Games 2 36 Points 1 9 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

