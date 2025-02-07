Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. If you’re thinking about a wager on Josi against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 48 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -26, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 36 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
- Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
- Through 48 games played this season, he has recorded 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have allowed 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|48
|Games
|2
|36
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|27
|Assists
|1
