Pacers vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Thursday, Feb. 20 Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Indiana Pacers (29-21) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Pacers Grizzlies 115.7 Points Avg. 123.8 114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.4 49% Field Goal % 48.7% 36.9% Three Point % 37.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Pacers’ Top Players

Pascal Siakam scores 20.7 points per game this season for the Pacers, adding 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game this season.

Haliburton hits 2.9 threes per game to lead active Pacers.

Haliburton records 1.3 steals per game. Myles Turner collects 1.8 blocks a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 23.4 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game to go with 2.2 assists per contest this season.

The Grizzlies have gotten 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds out of Scotty Pippen Jr. this season.

Jackson cashes in on two treys per game.

Jackson is a solid defensive option with 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/4 Trail Blazers L 112-89 Away -5.5 2/6 Clippers W 119-112 Away +4.5 2/8 Lakers – Away – 2/11 Knicks – Home – 2/12 Wizards – Away – 2/20 Grizzlies – Home – 2/23 Clippers – Home – 2/24 Nuggets – Home – 2/26 Raptors – Home – 2/28 Heat – Away – 3/2 Bulls – Home –

Go see the Pacers or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/3 Spurs W 128-109 Home -3.5 2/5 Raptors W 138-107 Away -10.5 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: