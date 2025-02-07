Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 8 Published 4:48 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Saturday’s game between the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) and LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on February 8.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus LSU. The two teams are expected to exceed the 145.5 total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -235, LSU +190

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 77, LSU 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-5.5)

Ole Miss (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Ole Miss’ record against the spread so far this season is 14-9-0, while LSU’s is 10-12-0. The Rebels have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Tigers games have gone over 11 times. The teams average 155.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 games, Ole Miss is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +235 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.6 points per game (78th in college basketball) and allow 68.4 per outing (81st in college basketball).

The 30.5 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 283rd in the nation, and are 2.7 fewer than the 33.2 its opponents collect per outing.

Ole Miss makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.0 (67th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.7.

The Rebels average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (63rd in college basketball), and allow 87.8 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle by 6.1 turnovers per game, committing 8.5 (first in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (22nd in college basketball).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They’re putting up 77.3 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.3 per contest to rank 205th in college basketball.

LSU grabs 34.4 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

LSU knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.3. It shoots 30.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

LSU has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (325th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 11.7 it forces (169th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: