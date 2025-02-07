Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 52 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 29 games, with 40 points in total.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 28 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).
  • In 52 games played this season, he has put up 40 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
40 Points 1
16 Goals 0
24 Assists 1

