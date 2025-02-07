Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 52 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 29 games, with 40 points in total.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 28 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).
- In 52 games played this season, he has put up 40 points, with eight multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|40
|Points
|1
|16
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|1
