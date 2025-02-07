How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Published 3:44 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

Ranked teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule in two games, including the USC Trojans taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

USC Trojans at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm at No. 19 UConn Huskies

