How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8
Published 7:54 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
The Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) on February 8, 2025, broadcast on FDSSE and FDSOK.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has a 30-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Thunder average just 2.2 more points per game (117.6) than the Grizzlies give up (115.4).
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 115.4 points, it is 24-5.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 33-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 123.8 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 104.6 the Thunder allow.
- When it scores more than 104.6 points, Memphis is 35-15.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are averaging 119.9 points per game this season at home, which is 4.9 more points than they’re averaging in away games (115).
- When playing at home, Oklahoma City is ceding 104.6 points per contest in 2024-25, the same number as it is allowing in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Thunder have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 14.4 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 13 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies put up 123.9 points per game, 0.3 more than away (123.6). Defensively they allow 111.7 points per game at home, 7.7 less than on the road (119.4).
- At home Memphis is giving up 111.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is away (119.4).
- This year the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (30.3 per game) than on the road (28.6).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ousmane Dieng
|Out
|Calf
|Cason Wallace
|Out
|Shoulder
|Ajay Mitchell
|Out
|Toe
|Nikola Topic
|Out For Season
|Acl
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marvin Bagley III
|Out
|Knee
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Ankle