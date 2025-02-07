How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8 Published 7:54 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) on February 8, 2025, broadcast on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

FDSSE, FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 30-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Thunder are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Thunder average just 2.2 more points per game (117.6) than the Grizzlies give up (115.4).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 115.4 points, it is 24-5.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 33-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.

The Thunder are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 123.8 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 104.6 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Memphis is 35-15.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 119.9 points per game this season at home, which is 4.9 more points than they’re averaging in away games (115).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City is ceding 104.6 points per contest in 2024-25, the same number as it is allowing in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Thunder have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 14.4 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 13 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies put up 123.9 points per game, 0.3 more than away (123.6). Defensively they allow 111.7 points per game at home, 7.7 less than on the road (119.4).

At home Memphis is giving up 111.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is away (119.4).

This year the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (30.3 per game) than on the road (28.6).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ousmane Dieng Out Calf Cason Wallace Out Shoulder Ajay Mitchell Out Toe Nikola Topic Out For Season Acl

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marvin Bagley III Out Knee Cam Spencer Out Thumb Desmond Bane Questionable Ankle

id: