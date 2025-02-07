How to Watch the NBA Today, February 8
Published 4:26 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Memphis Grizzlies is one game in particular to see on a Saturday NBA schedule that features 11 compelling matchups.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 8
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.