How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Published 7:49 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

AAC teams will be in action across five games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Temple Owls at Liacouras Center.

Today’s AAC Games

UTSA Roadrunners at Wichita State Shockers

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET

South Florida Bulls at Temple Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET

Charlotte 49ers at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

