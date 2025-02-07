How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8 Published 7:49 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

AAC teams will be in action across five games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Temple Owls at Liacouras Center.

Today’s AAC Games

UTSA Roadrunners at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

South Florida Bulls at Temple Owls

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Charlotte 49ers at UAB Blazers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at Memphis Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

