How to Pick the Predators vs. Sabres Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 8 Published 11:47 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

On Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are slated to match up with the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, read on.

Predators vs. Sabres Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal over/under 25 times.

So far this season, 36 games Buffalo has played finished with over 6 goals.

The total for this game (6) is 0.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.58) and the Sabres (3.11).

This game’s total is 0.7 less than the 6.7 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators have gone 14-20 this season when favored on the moneyline.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter, Nashville is 11-13 (winning 45.8% of the time).

The Predators have a 58.0% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Sabres Moneyline: +116

Buffalo has claimed an upset victory 13 times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 35 games as the underdog).

The Sabres have won nine games with moneyline odds of +116 or longer (in 25 such games).

Buffalo has a 46.3% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Buffalo 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 51 points in 53 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

With 36 points through 49 games (nine goals and 27 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 11 wins and 23 losses this season while allowing 116 goals with 1017 saves.

Sabres Points Leaders

Tage Thompson is a top offensive contributor for his team with 48 points (one per game). He has scored 26 goals and 22 assists in 47 games (playing 17:56 per game).

John-Jason Peterka is a top contributor for Buffalo, with 41 total points this season. He has netted 16 goals and provided 25 assists in 51 contests.

Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin has 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a record of 18-15-4 in 38 games this season, conceding 109 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 951 saves and an .897 save percentage, 47th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home -138 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home – 2/23/2025 Devils – Home – 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home –

Sabres’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/31/2025 Predators W 4-3 Home +105 2/2/2025 Devils W 4-3 Home +118 2/4/2025 Blue Jackets W 3-2 Home -172 2/8/2025 Predators – Away +116 2/22/2025 Rangers – Home – 2/25/2025 Ducks – Home – 2/27/2025 Hurricanes – Away –

Nashville vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

