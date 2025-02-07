February 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The NHL schedule on Friday, which includes the New York Islanders squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets, should provide some fireworks.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Friday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 7 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Islanders @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: