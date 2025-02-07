February 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

February 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The NHL schedule on Friday, which includes the New York Islanders squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets, should provide some fireworks.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Friday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 7 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
New York Islanders @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Dallas Stars @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow