County employees may get Air Evac memberships

Published 10:04 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Staff reports

"Summersville,WV, USA - February 23, 2012 : Air Evac helicopter sitting on its pad ready for its next medical emergency flight."

The Board of Supervisors is considering adding a benefit to the overall compensation packages for Panola County employees – emergency medical helicopter service to trauma centers when accident and catastrophic health events mean lives are in critical conditions.

 
At Monday’s regular meeting at the Sardis Courthouse, Jacob Shaw presented a plan to have all county employees covered by an Air Evac network membership plan at a cost of $70 per employee for a year.
Supervisors were receptive to the idea and said the price for coverage of the county’s 187 employees and their families seemed reasonable.
It was a benefit for county employees in years past, but the coverage was dropped in recent years. The board took the matter under advisement and will take it up again at next Monday’s meeting.
The Air Evac team in Panola County is a member of th AirMedCare Network which has three million members with 320 locations in 38 states.  Locally, Air Evac has memberships connected to several businesses, who provide the benefit for employees, and also has family plans available.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Endure and light candles as you go

Feeling like a modern day dinosaur

Playhouse rehab starting in March – Board hears plans for Sardis theatre

City candidates waiting for ballot certification – Election Commission reviewing paperwork

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow