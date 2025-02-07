County employees may get Air Evac memberships Published 10:04 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Board of Supervisors is considering adding a benefit to the overall compensation packages for Panola County employees – emergency medical helicopter service to trauma centers when accident and catastrophic health events mean lives are in critical conditions.

At Monday’s regular meeting at the Sardis Courthouse, J acob Shaw presented a plan to have all county employees covered by an Air Evac network membership plan at a cost of $70 per employee for a year.

Supervisors were receptive to the idea and said the price for coverage of the county’s 187 employees and their families seemed reasonable.

It was a benefit for county employees in years past, but the coverage was dropped in recent years. The board took the matter under advisement and will take it up again at next Monday’s meeting.

The Air Evac team in Panola County is a member of th AirMedCare Network which has three million members with 320 locations in 38 states. Locally, Air Evac has memberships connected to several businesses, who provide the benefit for employees, and also has family plans available.